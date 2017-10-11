Pres. Trump renews feud with NBC, raises license issue

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is renewing his feud with NBC News, and this time he’s raising the possibility of challenging broadcasting licensing for broadcast outlets.

Trump writes on Twitter that with all the “Fake News” coming out of “NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the renewal of licenses for broadcasters.

Trump has been pushing back against a recent NBC News story that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning during the summer and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”