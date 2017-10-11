Petal It Forward brings smiles in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of “flower power” is spreading joy and kindness in Albany on Wednesday.

It’s called Petal It Forward and is designed to highlight the benefits of flower power to show the positive impact flowers have on our well-being.

It’s a national campaign that is also taking place in the Capital Region.

The event is organized locally by the Albany Flower Shop, Central Florist, and Mohawk Honda.

In our area, Central Florist gave out two bouqets of flowers to 250 recipients on the streets of Albany. They encourage them to keep one bouquet and give away the other to family or friends.

They also want you to post a picture about with the hashtag petalitforward.