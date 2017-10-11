Palatine man arrested on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges

PALATINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested a Palatine man for allegedly raping a woman in her home Tuesday morning.

Police say Frederick Cleveland, 38, held the victim down against her will and raped her early Tuesday morning.

State police troopers located, interviewed and arrested Cleveland on charges of 1st degree rape, aggravated sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Cleveland was arraigned in Palatine town court and brought to the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on November 14.