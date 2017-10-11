NY launches childhood cancer awareness license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is offering a special license plate to increase awareness for childhood cancer and research on Wednesday.

Cancer is the number one disease killer of children, teens, and young adults.

Fee Information Standard Personalized Registration/ Windshield Sticker, Plate & Annual Fees: $60.00 $60.00 Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund Annual Fee: $25.00 $25.00 Personalization Fee: N/A $31.25 Total Initial Fee: $85.00 $116.25

$25 from each license plate will go to the Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund.

The plates are available for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Cure Childhood Cancer plate is available at any DMV office, on the web, by mail or through the DMV Custom Plates Unit. You can call the unit at (518) 402-4838, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., or visit online at: https://dmv.ny.gov/custom-plates/cure-childhood-cancer.