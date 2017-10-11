New breast cancer screening tool available at Albany Med

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Albany Medical Center is about to roll out a brand new screening machine that can help save lives.

A new machine for screening breast cancer at Albany Med and it’s the only one that is FDA approved for that screening in the area.

We know every woman over 40 years old should be getting a yearly mammogram but for nearly half the population that’s not enough.

“We need an extra way to look through the breast tissue and screen for breast cancer.”

Dr. Beth Whiteside with Albany Med explains the typical mammogram can disguise cancerous tumors within the breast for people with dense tissue.

“It’s covering up the cancer that’s there.”

“Dense breast tissue shows up as white and cancer shows up as white.”

That’s why John Scieszka says the automated breast ultrasound or ASUS is a crucial tool. The ultrasound gives a deeper look through that dense tissue.

“At the bottom, this image is changing here and I’m able to really look through the entire breast.”

It helps them see what’s within.

“So that is actually a breast cancer that is a cult on the mammogram.”

Scieszka says this is a great tool for doctors in the area.

“If they have a patient that has dense breast tissue they now have an option to send them here to Albany Medical Center for supplemental screening.”

Screenings that Whiteside says can find invasive tumors before they grow.

“The goal here is we want to detect breast cancer when it’s small and can be treated easily.”

And help to save lives.

The machine will be up and ready for use sometime this week and if you want to learn more about how it works there’s an open house on Thursday.