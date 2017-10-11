Lake George Howard Johnson’s restaurant owner arrested on sex abuse charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The owner of the Howard Johnson’s Restaurant in Lake George was arrested on charges accusing him of forcibly touching and restraining employees.

Jonathan LaRock, 65, of Moreau, was arrested on one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to police, a 17-year-old female contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged sexual harassment at the restaurant by LaRock, her former employer.

An investigation determined LaRock had sexually harassed approximately 15 female employees ranging in age from 14 to 43 years old. Several of the victims were interviewed and charges were field.

Police claim LaRock forcibly subjected an employee to unwanted sexual contact, restrained employees against their will, and made inappropriate suggestions, some sexual in nature, and offered drugs and alcohol to several employees under the age of 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the allegations against LaRock should contact police at (518) 743-2500.