House Democrat introduces Articles of Impeachment against Pres. Trump

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A House Democrat introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Representative Al Green (D-Texas) says Pres. Trump has undermined the integrity of his office with impunity and has brought disrepute on the Presidency with immunity.

He also says the president betrayed his trust as President to the manifest injury of the American people and is “unfit to be President.”

“I rise today to speak on behalf of the many persons who believe that Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United State of America has meaning and that it is something that is appropriate for a time such as this.”

Last week, Rep. Green postponed introducing the articles of impeachment following the Las Vegas concert shooting.

