Halloween preps: The man behind the masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is just a few weeks away, which means it is time to start thinking about costumes.

“I usually start off by collecting a lot of photo stills of whatever I’m making with all different angles,” Ray Charland, a mask maker, said. “I will put a show on my iPad, and I dream about it and try to do as much research as I possibly can if I’m making a known character. If it’s a custom-made character that’s just out of my head, I just fly off the cuff and do whatever I want.”

That’s exactly what Halloween’s biggest fan Charland is aiming for. He’s been making masks professionally for around 10 years after some folks on Facebook saw his hyper-detailed work. Ray says people come to him for their masks because he brings the imagination to life, and these works of fright are crated to withstand any kind celebration on all Hollow’s Eve.

“My masks differ from mass-produced masks by their thickness, the quality of the latex that I use, the quality of the paint that I use. Most mass-produced masks are very thin pulls, they don’t last a long time, and they rot very easily. The hair is cheap that they buy and it just looks like a store-bought fake mask.”

The masks with the alpaca-goat hair are the more expensive ones, depending on how well you take care it, a mask from Ray could last over 20 years.

“It’s the only holiday that doesn’t require much from anyone. Hand out some candy, put on a costume and everyone is happy.”