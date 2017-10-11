Garlic from Vermont elementary school is missing

HINESBURG, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Vermont school’s community garden is hoping to get its garlic back.

Coordinators with the Hinesburg Community Garden say they noticed all the garlic was missing about two weeks ago.

Kids in grades K-4 planted it.

School leaders say everything from the garden is used for school meals, and kids look forward to spaghetti day.

They’re hoping if you took it by mistake to return it, no questions asked.

In the meantime, though, some families have donated their own garlic to the school.