Garlic from Vermont elementary school is missing

By Published: Updated:

HINESBURG, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Vermont school’s community garden is hoping to get its garlic back.

Coordinators with the Hinesburg Community Garden say they noticed all the garlic was missing about two weeks ago.

Kids in grades K-4 planted it.

School leaders say everything from the garden is used for school meals, and kids look forward to spaghetti day.

They’re hoping if you took it by mistake to return it, no questions asked.

In the meantime, though, some families have donated their own garlic to the school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s