Fort Edward man accused of assaulting, stomping on child

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward man was arrested Tuesday, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphey, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an assault on a child in Fort Edward around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Investigators say 42-year-old James Wilson grabbed the 13-year-old by the neck and threw him to the ground. Wilson then allegedly “stomped” on the boy’s chest.

Officials say the child was not injured during the attack.

Wilson was arrested and arraigned. An order of protection was issued for the victim.