Fort Edward man accused of assaulting, stomping on child

Web Staff Published:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward man was arrested Tuesday, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphey, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an assault on a child in Fort Edward around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Investigators say 42-year-old James Wilson grabbed the 13-year-old by the neck and threw him to the ground. Wilson then allegedly “stomped” on the boy’s chest.

Officials say the child was not injured during the attack.

Wilson was arrested and arraigned. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s