Black bear sightings in Guilderland and Altamont

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There have been three reported black bear sightings in Guilderland this week and another bear was also seen in Altamont Wednesday morning.

A black bear has been spotted several times now, most recently this morning around Bozenkill Road. People in Altamont say they are hoping it makes its way back to the woods soon.

“If I see him, I’m just gonna take off running,” Debbie Bethea, a local resident, said.

After three reported sightings of a black bear in Guilderland earlier this week, the bear has now been spotted in Altamont and residents are wondering whether the bear could be in their backyard.

“We were doing a project yesterday in East Berne and that was the first question that popped in our mind, is that a bear?” George Martin, an Altamont resident, said.

“We might get two or three times a year on bears,” Captain Thomas Caifa, of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said.

An expert at the DEC says that black bears are typically not dangerous and they don’t want to hang around people. They just want food, so there are some things you should do to keep bears away.

“You should take in your bird feeders now, your grills, and anything that’s got a lot of meat drippings on it,” Caifa said. “Make sure your garbage is secured down. It’s probably a good idea to pour a little ammonia in the bags if it’s particularly smelly and that will turn them off.”

Some locals have been intrigued by the news of a bear in the area and are now having fun interacting with a Twitter account called the “Guilderland Bear.”

Caifa confirms that the bear probably means no harm.

“If there’s nothing around that’s gonna attract the bear, you shouldn’t see him in the first place. If you do see one and it’s around houses or in a suburban area, it’s going to pass through.”

Caifa says the bear probably poses very little threat, and the only time you should be truly worried for your safety is if you encounter a black bear with her cubs.

If you see a bear and feel your safety is threatened, you should contact police.

The DEC says if you see a bear, you probably don’t need to report it unless it is trapped in a fenced area because the bear will eventually go back to the woods.