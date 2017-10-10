VT health officials holding meeting on ticks

WILMINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Health officials are giving you the opportunity to ask questions about ticks during an open session on Tuesday.

The Vermont Department of Health is hosting a session to talk about tick bite prevention and what you should do if you find a tick on a loved one.

Experts say tick-borne illnesses are on the rise in Vermont and that tick bites actually spike in the fall.

The meeting is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Memorial Hall in Wilmington, which is located about 20 miles east of Bennington.