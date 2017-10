Related Coverage Vermonter dies in Las Vegas concert shooting

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A community will have the chance to honor and say goodbye to a local victim of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Sandy Casey grew up in Dorset, Vermont and had since moved to California.

She is among the 58 victims killed in the massacre on the Las Vegas strip.

There will be a celebration of life held Tuesday, October 17 from 11 a.m. at the United Church of Dorset.

Her family asks that memorial gifts in Sandy’s memory be made to the Sandra Lee Casey Scholarship Fund.

