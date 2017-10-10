Police: Mother arrested after 2-year-old child found wandering around alone

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say her child was found wandering outside without supervision.

Police say the 2-year-old was found wandering outside on Deer Run Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The child’s mother, 21-year-old Victoria Lapan was found sleeping in a nearby apartment. Police say Lapan was unaware that the child left the apartment.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Lapan was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the child is staying with other family members while the Washington County Child Protective Services investigates.

