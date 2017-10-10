NYSP: Man had drugs in his underwear during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a man had drugs in his socks and underwear during a traffic stop on I-787.

Nafis Rasul, 26, is accused of having marijuana, Acetaminophen, Hydrocodone Bitartrate (Vicodin) and Methocarbamol pills.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and numerous traffic tickets.

Police say Rasul was initially stopped for multiple traffic infractions.