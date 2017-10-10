Names added to firefighter memorial

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a somber ceremony on Tuesday, 118 names were added to the state’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Albany.

The names of the men and women added all suffered injuries and illnesses following the tragic events on September 11, 2001.

One by one, the names were read out loud. It’s a testament to their heroism and bravery by the men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect the lives of others.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by several state officials for the dedication.

In addition to these heroes, the memorial honors 2,054 people who lost their lives in the line of duty.

At the ceremony, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued two proclamations to honor the state’s career and volunteer firefighters marking today as Firefighter Appreciation Day and the week as Fire Prevention Week.

