Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk being held on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some of the region’s restaurants have gone pink, donating a portion of proceeds to help the American Cancer Society beat breast cancer from October 6 through October 15.

Getting moving is the best thing you can do for your body before taking on a three-mile walk in Washington Park.

It could be anything from stretching, abs, muscular-skeletal workouts or something as simple as stretching or jogging for a few minutes a day. No matter what, how you prepare just make sure you wear as much pink as you can and join the American Cancer Society in their fight against this unpredictable disease.

“You are helping the American cancer society fund groundbreaking research and comprehensive services and support right here in the Capital Region,” Chris Falzarano, of the American Cancer Society, said. “We are the largest funder of breast cancer research second only to the federal government, and we provide services right here in the community.”

More than 15,000 people will be at Washington Park to spread messages of hope and victory of cancer. The event is all about bringing people together to fight a battle that affects us all, whether you are affected by cancer or not.

Registration for the walk begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at noon on Sunday.