WOODBURY, Minn. (NEWS10) – A Capital Region man is one of five now facing charges for soliciting a minor for sex in Minnesota.

Officials there say 48-year-old Mark Kislowski from Ballston Lake engaged in sexual acts with a child at a designated place.

There is no word on how many children he and the others are accused of exploiting but police say it’s at least five.

Officials are now trying to track down other possible suspects.