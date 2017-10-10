Jay Street fire suspect appears in court

Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man believed to be responsible for a deadly 2015 fire in Schenectady went before a judge on Tuesday.

Kenneth Tyree is the former code enforcement officer, who inspected the building at 104 Jay Street, just a day before the flames broke out and killed four people inside.

The fire destroyed two buildings.

Prosecutors say Tyree blatantly ignored major code violations.

None of the smoke detectors or pull alarms on the floor were working at the time.

Tyree is facing several charges including manslaughter.

His trial is expected to begin in January.

