Head lice may be lurking in Halloween costumes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX NEWS) – Lice are easily passed and this time of year doctors say they see an increase due to Halloween costume shopping.

One mother expects there to be germs on Halloween costumes and teaches her kids how to prevent spreading them.

“We would ask them not to swap mask just to keep down germs but I mean everything that they touch has got germs on it so,” Alvina Kweh, a parent, said.

Halloween stores have an entire wall of masks, wigs, and hats to try on, but think about how many people tried them on before you?

Head lice aren’t the only thing this doctor says could be lurking.

“You can find scabies as well which is another kind of thing that can be on the skin of someone,” Michael Lewis, of the University of Kansas Medical Center, said. “You may not really see possibly in the costume as well which is why I always go back to you if it doesn’t look like it’s clean or well-kept don’t even risk it.”

Experts recommend putting a costume or wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it to kill lice.

You can also put dryer friendly items in the dryer on high for 45 minutes before wearing them or wear a swim cap or wig cap when trying masks and other items on.