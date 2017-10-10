Graffiti in Colonie appears to taunt police, protest Columbus Day

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighbors were shocked to find disturbing vandalism near a popular running trail in Colonie.

Jennifer runs the trail on River Road near the Colonie water treatment plant often. She usually runs around four or five miles, but on Tuesday, she was stopped dead in her tracks.

“I was startled,” she said. “I’m surprised to see that in this area.”

Police said that some time before Monday morning, someone vandalized the water facility building and water tanks.

Some messages like “Columbus was a thief and murderer” appear to protest the Columbus Day holiday. Others, like “Catch me if you can,” seem to taunt local police.

“Really, behind the 8-ball as far as who did it,” Colonie Police Lt. Robert Winn said.

Winn said there are no video cameras set up in the area and no suspicious activity was listed there recently. In the meantime, runners like Jennifer said if you want to protest something, vandalism is the wrong way to do it.

Graffiti in Colonie appears to protest Columbus Day and taunt police. With no leads, police are turning to you for help. Story at 10, 11. pic.twitter.com/BoLauXHR2B — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) October 11, 2017

“Defacing property is never going to get the results you want, so it is sad,” she said.

Shayne Johnson lives nearby. She said she gets it.

“I see what they’re saying,” she said. “[But] that doesn’t seem to me the way to actually have a conversation.”

“If you feel like you want to see something happen or you want something changed, then you need to address it in a way that you might get some positive outcome from,” Johnson continued.

Jennifer wants to see it come down soon.

“This is a beautiful area, and now this is just very disturbing,” she said.

Police said they recovered the top of a spray paint can. They are checking it for fingerprints and hoping that can offer clues to who may have created the graffiti.