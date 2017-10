GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department is warning the public about a black bear that has been spotted in the Fort Hunter area of town.

Police say specifically the bear has been spoting on W. Lydius Street and then Fuller Station Road area near Carman Road.

Residents are advised to bring in bird feeders and secure garbage cans.

NYS Encon has been advised.

If you see the bear, do not approach and contact the police department at (518)-356-1501.

The bear even has its own Twitter account.