Union College student dies following medical emergency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Union College sophomore from Albuquerque, New Mexico died on Sunday as a result of a preexisting medical condition.

His friends and classmates say this is a profound loss for the entire campus.

“It’s pretty much how the weather is, it’s pretty gloomy,” Devon Hennel said. “I’m going to my class in like 40 minutes and it’s going to be a quiet class without Alex.

It was an emotional day on Union’s campus as the students mourn the loss of Alexander Askenazy, a club hockey goalie, a recreational fencer, a friendly biochemistry major, and a young man with big dreams.

“He was telling me last week that he wanted to get his Ph.D. and do drug development and research,” Hennel, Askenazy’s lab partner, said. “He was very, very smart and such a sweet boy.”

The Union College community received an email from the dean of students on Sunday saying that Alexander’s death was the result of a medical emergency and called the incident a “tragic loss.” Alex’s teammates say that the mood on campus changed dramatically overnight.

“I think everybody has been in a fog. I know everybody has questions and we don’t really know what’s going on, but it’s definitely a hard loss for the campus and everybody who knew him,” Abby Ellis, Alex’s club hockey teammate, said.

His teammates tell me that Alex lived in New Mexico with his family, but he chose to attend Union because he loved hockey.

“Very enthusiastic kid. He couldn’t wait to get on the ice. I see him around the rink and in and out and just a tremendous kid,” Adam Brinker, Assistant Athletic Director, said.

Next weekend is homecoming and family weekend at Union College.