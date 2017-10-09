Texas Tech: Campus officer shot, killed

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (NEWS10) – A Texas Tech police officer has been killed after being shot by a suspect, the school said.

Monday evening, Texas Tech police made a student welfare check where officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to school officials, officers brought the suspect to the police station for a debriefing when the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head.

The officer died, and the suspect fled on foot.

The campus was on lockdown until the suspect was later apprehended.

Students were told to avoid the Texas Tech Police Department and the north side of campus.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017