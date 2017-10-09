Report: US Military should be ready with options on North Korea

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – According to a report by Politico, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday is urging military leaders “to be ready” with military options against North Korea should diplomacy fail.

Sec. Mattis says it’s unclear what the future may hold but we have to be ready with military options that “our president can employ if needed.”

Tensions between the United States and North Korea have escalated in the past few months.

Secretary Mattis’ statements come after President Donald Trump has tweeted that U.S. policy on North Korea has been unsuccessful.

Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

Last week at a dinner Pres. Trump held with military leaders and their wives, he stated the gathering was “the calm before the storm.” Following the comments Pres. Trump and the White House would not elaborate on what he meant by those comments.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House is never going to say in advance what the president’s going to do.