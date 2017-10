MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say shot his neighbor following a dispute Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m.

Joey Castro, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Police say he is expected to survive.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.