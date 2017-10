SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-87 near exit 15 on Monday.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say 67-year-old Marsha Rosenblum walked onto the northbound lane of I-87 and was hit by a tractor trailer.

Rosenblum was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed against the truck driver.