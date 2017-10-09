GOP Senator: Trump setting U.S. on a path to World War III

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter feud with Sen. Bob Corker is spiraling out of control. Trump fired off a tweet storm Sunday morning that accused Corker of lacking the guts to run for re-election.

Corker responded with a jab of his own. He tweeted: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

In an interview Sunday with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III” with threats toward other countries. Corker also said Trump acted as if he was on his old reality-TV show and that he concerned the senator, adding, “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Corker also said his concerns about Trump were shared by nearly every Senate Republican, the Times reported.