Gas prices begin to fall after recent storms

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region drivers are finally finding relief at gas pumps.

Gas prices have almost always frustrated drivers, but that was especially true after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and prices soared. Now, although the cost of gas is cheaper than it was decades ago, it doesn’t mean consumers are paying less.

“When you have a world event such as a hurricane or a conflict or a bomb drops, your prices go up,” NY Gasoline Retailers Assoc. Pres. Mac Brownson said.

Brownson said most consumers don’t realize the truth about fueling up.

“The cost of gas right now, actually cost of gasoline, is cheaper than it was 35 years ago,” he said.

While the hurricane damaged Texas’s refining complex, Brownson said when it comes to price, there’s more to it than that.

“It goes up like a rocket and comes down like a parachute; that’s what concerns me,” he said. “The truth is the taxes go up with inflations whereas gasoline has gone down less with inflations.”

Local mom Vanessa Buskirk has felt those extra costs.

“I drive my son to school, football practice, work,” she said.

She said it quickly adds up. As prices finally start to drop again, she’s hoping it stays that way.

“Yeah, I’m happy to see it go down,” she said. “I wish it would go down more.”

Gas prices are down about nine cents since last month but are still up around 35 cents since this time last year.