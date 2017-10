SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A badly injured local dog, now has the money it needs to get a crucial surgery.

The Animal Protective Foundation in Scotia has announced that they have raised the $7,000 that was needed for Logan’s hip surgery.

Logan is a pit bull mix with a rough past.

When he was brought into the animal protective foundation, it was revealed that he needed a hip surgery.

Now, there is enough money to make sure this little guy can run around and play again.