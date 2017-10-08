Liberty Ridge Farm creates haunted attractions in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is just a few weeks away and Liberty Ridge Farm in Schaghticoke is celebrating by turning Therm Grounds into a nightmare.

The screams and scares keep come at “nightmares,” Liberty Ridge Farm’s special haunted Halloween attraction and with haunted houses, a haunted forest, and the largest corn maze in the Capital Region spanning over 11 acres, there is something for everyone.

“This has been our eighteenth season. We just started out as a spooky corn maze and then we built out to six haunted attractions. We have a sideshow as well, and people can come play in the barnyard. It’s a whole event,” said owner, Cynthia Gifford.

But, the main attraction this Halloween is the spooky spectacles and this year, visitors can be scared in 3d in the newest haunted house.

“There’s the 3D haunted house with paintings from floor to ceiling and you get the glasses,” Gifford said. “People love it. People really enjoy coming out. Halloween is a big event. “

Liberty Ridge Farms is open Friday and Saturday nights through the end of October and some select Sundays, you’re going to want to look for that online. But, just a warning everyone, this place is not for the faint of heart.