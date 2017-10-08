Homicide investigation on Sherman Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police confirm they are conducting a homicide investigation on Sherman St.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Lexington Ave and Sherman St.

A 27-yr-old male was shot at corner of Lexington Ave & Sherman St., then found dead on the 200 block of Elk St. Gunshot wounds were sustained to the torso of the victim and he was pronounced dead.

The victims identity will not be released at this time until the investigation has completed. The shooter remains at large, as officers are talking to witnesses in an attempt to find any surveillance video to help them identify a suspect.

“We all need to work together to ensure that the community remains safe, and that people can talk to us to and come forward with information so we can ostracize you know these people who resort to violence from our neighborhoods,” said Steve Smith, Albany Police information officer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. However, they do not believe that citizens are in further danger.

