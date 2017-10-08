GOP senator in online war of words with President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Corker is hitting back against President Donald Trump after a series of Trump’s tweets attacked the Tennessee Republican.

It’s an extraordinary back-and-forth bashing on social media between a Republican president and a senator from his own party.

Here’s what Corker is saying: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Trump tweeted that he expected Corker to be an obstacle to the White House agenda’s and charged that Corker “didn’t have the guts to run” for re-election in 2018.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Trump accused Corker of being “largely responsible for the “horrendous” nuclear deal with Iran. But it was the Obama administration that negotiated that agreement.