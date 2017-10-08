Chowderfest, a top taste in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People were out in Troy today tasting different types of chowder from all over New York State, at the 11th annual Chowderfest.

Each chowder sample costs $1 to try.

This year’s competition had the most competitors yet, with 20 head chefs and 23 chowders.

The event included live music and DJs, events for kids and of course the people’s choice chowder contest.

The people vote on whose chowder is the best and they decided that McGrievey’s, buffalo chicken chowder was the chowder that tasted the best.