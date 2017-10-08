Berkshire Medical Center nurses return to work

Web Staff Published: Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of nurses returned to work following a lockout by Berkshire Medical Center and so far, no concessions made by the hospital administration.

The hospital hired temporary replacement nurses to work while the hundreds of strikers were no-shows Tuesday. They remained locked out until today.

Nurses say they want fair contracts and more staffing. And that they plan to continue their fight for change

“I’m hoping that maybe this here, this strike and lockout will open the eyes of the administration,” said Patricia Zuccaro, registered nurse.

Berkshire Medical Center says their focus is on keeping the patients taken care of, and that’s why nurses were hired as replacements following the strike.

