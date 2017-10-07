Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure honors breast cancer awareness month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October is breast cancer awareness month and that means it is time for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure.

“It’s very positive, it’s very uplifting, and it’s very important to see people surviving breast cancer,” said Laura Chotkowski, five year breast cancer survivor.

The survivors came in droves, to raise awareness and money with their families alongside supporters and friends.

“We’re all in it together. We draw strength in numbers,” said Jodi Barns, a 25 year breast cancer survivor.

When Jodi Barns was diagnosed with breast cancer over two decades ago, life was changed for her entire family.

“I couldn’t believe it when she came home and said she would have to have a breast removed because of cancer. We said no. Right then and there,” said Jodi’s father.

They fought together, Jodi’s parents took her every day to chemotherapy and eventually, with family by her side, she gathered her strength and won her battle. Just five years later, a miracle occurred and Jodi found out that against all odds, she was expecting a child.

“I was thrilled. My husband and I were anxious about it because we weren’t sure what to expect, but we knew. We just knew it was going to be wonderful.”

Now, Jodi’s son is 20 years old and is running right alongside his mom in the race.

“I’ve gotten through a lot of stuff in life just because of her courage. You know, she set the pedestal for a lot of things in life. She taught me essentially that when you get knocked down you just have to get back up,” said Jodi’s son.