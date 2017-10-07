Spiders and scorpions found in Petco bathroom in Massachusetts

Web Staff Published:

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (NEWS10) – Four highly venomous spiders and six scorpions are in safe hands tonight.  But earlier Saturday, they were found in a public restroom.

This after someone abandoned them in plastic containers.

The creepy crawlers were found in the North Andover Petco in Massachusetts.

Officials say the scorpions were only semi-dangerous, but the spiders posed a serious threat to humans.

The “six eyed sand spider” is a cousin of the brown recluse spider, it rarely bites, but if it did there is no-anti venom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s