Spiders and scorpions found in Petco bathroom in Massachusetts

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (NEWS10) – Four highly venomous spiders and six scorpions are in safe hands tonight. But earlier Saturday, they were found in a public restroom.

This after someone abandoned them in plastic containers.

The creepy crawlers were found in the North Andover Petco in Massachusetts.

Officials say the scorpions were only semi-dangerous, but the spiders posed a serious threat to humans.

The “six eyed sand spider” is a cousin of the brown recluse spider, it rarely bites, but if it did there is no-anti venom.