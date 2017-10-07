Police surround Motel 6 in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police surrounded the Motel 6 in Colonie on Saturday.
Multiple cruisers were parked outside the motel as investigators went door to door carrying guns.
Colonie Police said they responded to a call from a woman who said she was forced into a room there and held at gun point.
That woman however, 26 year old Carissa Desorbo, was arrested for falsely reporting an incident and possession of a controlled substance.
Her husband, 28 year old Tyler Desorbo was also charged with having drugs.
A third person was also arrested and picked up by state police on an unrelated warrant