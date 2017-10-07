Police surround Motel 6 in Colonie

(Photo Credit: Krissy Canova, NEWS10 ABC)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police surrounded the Motel 6 in Colonie on Saturday.

Multiple cruisers were parked outside the motel as investigators went door to door carrying guns.

Colonie Police said they responded to a call from a woman who said she was forced into a room there and held at gun point.

That woman however, 26 year old Carissa Desorbo, was arrested for falsely reporting an incident and possession of a controlled substance.

Her husband, 28 year old Tyler Desorbo was also charged with having drugs.

A third person was also arrested and picked up by state police on an unrelated warrant

