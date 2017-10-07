Pittsfield Police investigating armed robbery at George’s Liquor Store

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police are asking for help from the public for information regarding an armed robbery at a liquor store on Elm Street Friday night.

According to witness statements and store surveillance video, police say a black male entered George’s Liquor Store at 8:48 p.m. Friday, produced a handgun and demanded the two clerks in the store give him money.

Police say the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash from the store registers. He was tracked by a K-9 unit to the rear of a nearby business, where the trail ended.

The suspect is described as a black male, over 6′ tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was dressed in all black, including a baseball cap. He was wearing eyeglasses and appeared to have some kind of facial hair.

Police say the investigation into the incident is active, and anyone that may have been in the area of Elm Street and East Street at the time of the robbery is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Tips can also be left anonymously by telephone at TIP411, or on the Pittsfield Police Facebook page.