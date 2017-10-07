Corinth car wash vandalized, owner seeks more law enforcement

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local car wash owner is calling out village officials for ending its contract with the sheriff’s department, after finding his business vandalized.

Pine Street Car Wash was vandalized and the doors of this vacuum were pried open in an attempt to try to get the money that’s inside.

Over the past month, Carey Mann has found his business vandalized on more than one occasion.

The doors of vacuums pried open, obscene graffiti drawn on walls.

He said it keeps happening and that it’s all a result of the village ending its contract with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office.

Since the spring the village of Corinth hasn’t had deputies patrolling its streets and now Mann says they’re seeing its effects at the business he hoped to retire on.

While they’re small crimes, he feels they can only escalate from here.

“There’s no monetary value on safety, whether if my kid gets hurt on a motorcycle or whatever, I want someone here to help him,” said Carey Mann.

He hopes the village board reconsiders and will let the taxpayers decide to bring any form of law enforcement back to the community.