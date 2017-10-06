Saratoga Horseworks hosts Manufacturing Day in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday morning, Saratoga Horseworks is hosting in “Manufacture Day”, which is a chance to show the public the kinds of career opportunities that are available in the field.

Manufacture Day is an annual national event put together at the local level by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, and job seekers at an open-house style event.

People can get a tour of the plant, and demonstrations designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology, and careers.

They make everything that applies to horse racing here at Saratoga Horseworks, and all of the equipment is made to the highest grade, by some of the most seasoned professionals in the industry.

“Manufacture day” is an effort change people’s perceptions abbot today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.

This is necessary because there is an increasing demand for highly skilled designers and operators, because the average age of manufacturing employee is 56. So, over the next decade there could be a shortage of those skilled workers who need to be replaced.

The types of products see on horses are made here at this particular manufacturer, which is just one out of thousands across the country hosting an event like this.