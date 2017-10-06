Police: Dog killed after owner strikes it with a hammer

Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Police Department arrested a man they say killed his dog Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m.

Police say Aaron Brinkley, 30, caused the death of his one to two-year-old Boston Terrier named Riko by repeatedly kicking, hitting, and striking the dog with a hammer.

Brinkley was in the midst of seeking medical treatment for a dog bite that police say he sustained at home the night before. Police say concerns were raised about the welfare of the dog after comments Brinkley made after being bitten.

He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $15,000 cash/$30,000 bond.

Police say Riko sustained apparent blunt force trauma injuries; however, a formal necropsy will be conducted.

