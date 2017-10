COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A father and son who run a Colonie pawn shop have been arrested after being accused of buying stolen property.

Gregory and Evangelos Fanos are charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say in some cases, the merchandise sold to Xchange Case and Trade still had security tags or devices on them.

Additional charges are pending an ongoing investigation.

Both were arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.