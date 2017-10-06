New York’s Raise the Age law going into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced that the state’s Raise the Age law will go into effect on Saturday.

The governor’s office says the law allows individuals who have remained crime-free for 10 years to request that certain state convictions be sealed. Excluded from sealing are convictions for sex crimes or any offense requiring registration as a sex offender; child pornography; murder, manslaughter and other homicide charges; certain conspiracy charges; and any crime defined by law as a Class A or violent felony.

“Law-abiding New Yorkers should not be forever branded with the stigma of a non-violent criminal conviction when they have turned their lives around,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This provision of the landmark Raise the Age law will help eligible people of all ages turn the page and increase public safety by helping to end the vicious cycle of recidivism once and for all.”

The state will raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 over the next two years.

Individuals who believe they may be eligible for sealing under this law can visit www.nycourts.gov/forms for the forms and instructions needed to apply for sealing.