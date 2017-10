Related Coverage Cartoon printed in local paper after Las Vegas shooting angers readers

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A local newspaper is changing leadership days after a controversial cartoon showed up in the Bennington Banner.

The cartoon showed a pile of bodies with the caption “Whatever happens in Vegas…”

Day editor Keith Whitcomb Jr. has since resigned. Gren Sukiennik has taken over the post effective immediately.

The newspaper’s president has issued a public apology for the cartoon.