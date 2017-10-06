AOL Instant Messenger shutting down after 20 years

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – AOL announced that it is shutting down AOL Instant Messenger after 20 years.

AIM will be discontinued on December 15, 2017. After this date, you will no longer be able to access or sign in to AIM services on any platform.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM,” AOL said in a press release.

Learn what happens with your data once AIM shuts down.

AIM was released in 1997.