Active shooter drill held at Port of Albany

ALBANY (NEWS10) – Law enforcement officers from a number of different agencies were called to the Port of Albany to take down an active shooter.

It was all part of an annual controlled and required emergency response drill.

The scenario was as follows:

A vessel approaches the port. Crew members will radio in to alert security that shots have been fired. One man is down and a hostage situation ensues.

The mock gunman barricades himself inside a shed along the port.

Meanwhile the victim is rushed to Albany Medical Center to be treated for several gunshot wounds.

Negotiators must now successfully talk the gunman down and resolve the situation peacefully.

Some eight different agencies are called in including Albany Police Department along with their sort team, Albany Fire Department, Dept. of Homeland Security and the Federal Marine Terminal.

David Williams, Director of Security with the Albany Port District Commission, said both the port and the city’s emergency response teams are required to carry out a large scale exercise and evaluation each year.

So, they decided to team up and do it together.

“It just makes it easier if some type of emergency occurs were familiar with the kind of actions we have to take or follow through with or who we have to call to respond to the situation we have,” said Williams.

Once they complete the drill, all groups involved will sit down and discuss what aspects were successful and what can be approved.

A full report within the next five months will be released, regarding the results of the exercise.