ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 911 services are back up in Albany County.

If you live in Albany County, you’re advised to dial 911 in an emergency.

911 services are still down in Saratoga County. Officials are currently trying to fix the problem.

Calls in Saratoga County are being rerouted to New York State Police and Washington County.

If you have an emergency and cannot dial 911 call the New York State Police Communications Center at (518)-477-9333.