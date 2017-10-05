The Latest: Gun shop owner recalls visit by Vegas shooter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

A Texas firearms dealer who had sold handguns to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in 2010 and 2011 remembers him coming into the shop last year with girlfriend Marilou Danley.

Paul Peddle, who owns B & S Guns in Garland, Texas, said Wednesday that Paddock didn’t buy anything on the most recent visit but asked about a way to modify a gun to make it easier to pull the trigger.

He said Paddock had never purchased any long guns that could have been used in the attack on a crowd of concertgoers on Sunday.

Peddle said Danley didn’t show any interest in guns.

6:05 p.m.

A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock says he has not seen his brother for 20 years and they were not communicating.

Patrick Paddock said Wednesday he has no memories of the time the family lived in Tucson, Arizona, and he was only 3 when they moved to Southern California.

The oldest of four children, shooter Stephen Paddock was 7 when his father was arrested for bank robbery.

Patrick Paddock said he had no stories to share about growing up with Stephen Paddock.

6 p.m.

A former high school classmate of the Las Vegas shooter recalls him as a brainy kid who tried to blend in with the regular crowd.

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alarcon recalled Wednesday that Stephen Paddock had a dose of cynicism or irreverence toward authority.

Paddock wasn’t above breaking the rules, for example, if it meant turning in the best project possible for a high school computer science class.

Alarcon knew Paddock growing up in California’s San Fernando Valley as an average athlete who played pickup baseball and football in an after-school program while the two were attending separate elementary schools.

He says he never would have believed that Paddock could carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.