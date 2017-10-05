Schenectady ARC celebrates 65 years in the Capital Region

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady ARC is celebrating 65 years of community service to people and families all over the Capital Region.

Founded in 1952, the Schenectady ARC provides person-centered services and supports to over 1000 individuals and families with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital Region.

At Maple Ridge they have a horticulture house as the centerpiece of one of their programs. It provides floral design classes, instructional seminars on growing vegetables and greenhouse that contributes to the Schenectady City Farmer’s Market.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Schenectady ARC. Join Schenectady ARC’s board, friends and families, staff and community partners in celebrating this milestone. The evening will include: champagne upon arrival, cocktail hour, a sit down dinner and event program featuring video testimonials.

The evening’s program will feature music provided by Scotia-Glenville High School.

SCHENECTADY ARC’S CELEBRATION